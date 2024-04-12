GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,341 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,917 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LKQ. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 94.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 81.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in LKQ by 228.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $49.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.28. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $59.38.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. LKQ had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. LKQ’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

In other LKQ news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $10,394,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,522 shares in the company, valued at $20,087,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

