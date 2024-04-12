GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.23 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Efficient Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 346,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,814,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 19,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,432,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 29,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $116.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.63. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $99.03 and a 52-week high of $118.00.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

