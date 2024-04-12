GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.96 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 29,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWK opened at $111.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.31. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $85.49 and a one year high of $115.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.33.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

