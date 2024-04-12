GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.14 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,551,000 after purchasing an additional 73,429,036 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $337,567,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after acquiring an additional 789,244 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,803,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 71.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,481,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,927,000 after acquiring an additional 617,023 shares during the last quarter.

IWN opened at $152.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.45. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.97 and a 1 year high of $159.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

