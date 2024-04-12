GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,224 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,479 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HBAN. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,794,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,066,000 after purchasing an additional 62,674 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $5,261,000. Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,000,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,731,000 after acquiring an additional 141,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 199.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 374,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 249,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 120,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $13.49 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $14.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average of $12.01. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,024.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 303,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,809.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,024.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,241 shares of company stock worth $1,360,359 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.97.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

