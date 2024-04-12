GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 1,301.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,606 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of ExlService worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ExlService by 402.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,834,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,045,000 after purchasing an additional 13,487,495 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in ExlService by 407.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,605,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,342,000 after buying an additional 7,712,359 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in ExlService by 367.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,639,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,251,000 after buying an additional 6,790,373 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in ExlService by 523.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,521,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475,428 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ExlService by 400.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,391,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,403 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXLS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

EXLS stock opened at $30.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.89 and a 200-day moving average of $29.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $414.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.56 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 11.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ExlService news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $292,491.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,391.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $292,491.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,391.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $748,677.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,219.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

