GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EHC. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Encompass Health by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on Encompass Health from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.22.

Encompass Health Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EHC opened at $81.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.94. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $57.55 and a 1 year high of $83.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 7.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 17.29%.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

