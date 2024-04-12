GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 7,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Marriott International by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Stock Up 1.7 %

MAR stock opened at $258.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.41. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.01 and a fifty-two week high of $260.57.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.40, for a total transaction of $617,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,452.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.40, for a total transaction of $617,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,452.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total value of $692,555.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,742.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493 in the last three months. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

