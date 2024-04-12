GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,084 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IMCG. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 123,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 27,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 611,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,405,000 after purchasing an additional 16,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $69.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.01 and a 1-year high of $70.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.94.
The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
