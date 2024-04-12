GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,104 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $33.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $48.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 107.48%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.18.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

