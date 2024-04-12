Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Trading Down 6.9%

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.83 and last traded at $36.92. 183,734 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 747,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.30.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $197.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.32 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 7.59%. Glacier Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.67%.

Institutional Trading of Glacier Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $410,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 6.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

Featured Stories

