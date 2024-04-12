Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Shares Sold by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,765 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Global Partners were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 600,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,881,000 after acquiring an additional 215,771 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Global Partners by 73,023.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 569,631 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,806,000 after acquiring an additional 568,852 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 390,913 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,807,000 after purchasing an additional 16,503 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,126,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Global Partners by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 236,190 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 39,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners Price Performance

NYSE:GLP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.22. 21,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,098. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.07. Global Partners LP has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.35.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 23.91%. Research analysts expect that Global Partners LP will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Global Partners’s payout ratio is currently 74.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Global Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Global Partners Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

Featured Articles

