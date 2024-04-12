Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Trading Up 3%

Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Free Report) was up 3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.20 and last traded at $33.17. Approximately 343,467 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 476,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.19.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.95 and a 200 day moving average of $25.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Silver Miners ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wynnefield Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 670,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,021,000 after purchasing an additional 25,564 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X Silver Miners ETF

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

