GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s (GFS) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $70.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Susquehanna reissued a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Shares of GFS opened at $51.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.56. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 1 year low of $48.12 and a 1 year high of $69.00.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 13.80%. GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth $28,451,821,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 18.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,205,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544,907 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 36.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,160,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,931,000 after purchasing an additional 838,355 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,240,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,750,000 after purchasing an additional 201,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth $80,293,000.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

