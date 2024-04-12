Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $125.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 52.53% from the company’s current price.

GL has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $146.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.44.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $49.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.69. Globe Life has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $132.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Globe Life will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GL. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Globe Life by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Globe Life by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in Globe Life by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in Globe Life by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Globe Life by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

