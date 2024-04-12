Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Shares Gap Up to $49.17

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $49.17, but opened at $59.75. Globe Life shares last traded at $58.73, with a volume of 5,417,229 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Globe Life from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Globe Life from $146.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.44.

Globe Life Stock Up 15.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.10 and a 200 day moving average of $118.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. Globe Life had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Institutional Trading of Globe Life

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 7.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 26.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 23.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

