Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Up to $18.19

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.19, but opened at $18.90. Gold Fields shares last traded at $18.86, with a volume of 1,018,008 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GFI shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gold Fields

Gold Fields Trading Up 2.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average is $14.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gold Fields Limited will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1717 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Fields

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 100.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 900.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 26.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Fields Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.