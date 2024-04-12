Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSC) Trading Down 1.3%

Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $48.07 and last traded at $48.41. 10,993 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 5,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.04.

Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 182,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,260,000.

