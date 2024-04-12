Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Down 7.4%

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $56.10 and last traded at $56.14. Approximately 200,523 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 273,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.61.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 103.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.66 and a 200 day moving average of $73.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $63.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.18 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 392.58% and a net margin of 5.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark E. Jr. Jones bought 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $99,713.52. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,713.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Goosehead Insurance news, CFO Mark E. Jr. Jones bought 1,332 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,713.52. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,713.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 36,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $2,722,368.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,587.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,582 shares of company stock valued at $561,249 and sold 68,617 shares valued at $5,291,137. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,897,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,236,000 after purchasing an additional 212,130 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,369,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,589,000 after acquiring an additional 36,676 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,569,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,677,000 after acquiring an additional 131,733 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,605,000 after acquiring an additional 351,769 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 24.4% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 932,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,262,000 after purchasing an additional 182,952 shares during the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

