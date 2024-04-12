Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Down to $7.75

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.75, but opened at $7.45. Gray Television shares last traded at $7.45, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gray Television from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Gray Television Trading Down 3.9 %

The company has a market cap of $724.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). Gray Television had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $864.00 million during the quarter.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is -23.02%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

