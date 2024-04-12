Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) CEO Leonard Livschitz Sells 15,000 Shares

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $178,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,670,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,571,102.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Leonard Livschitz sold 11,884 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $142,964.52.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $185,400.00.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $208,200.00.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $196,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $195,900.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $188,700.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $11.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -371.54 and a beta of 0.94. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $14.70.

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $78.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.64 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 161.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 108,330 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 4.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 239.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 8,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the first quarter worth $642,000. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

