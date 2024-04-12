Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in March

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Grupo Bimbo Trading Up 0.1 %

OTCMKTS BMBOY opened at $16.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.59. Grupo Bimbo has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $22.76.

About Grupo Bimbo

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. It offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, and salty snacks. The company provides its products under various brands.

