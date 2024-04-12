Guru Favorite Stocks ETF (NASDAQ:GFGF) Short Interest Update

Guru Favorite Stocks ETF (NASDAQ:GFGFGet Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the March 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Guru Favorite Stocks ETF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.22. The company had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,344. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.61. The company has a market cap of $29.94 million, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.08. Guru Favorite Stocks ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.54 and a fifty-two week high of $27.73.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Guru Favorite Stocks ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Guru Favorite Stocks ETF (NASDAQ:GFGFFree Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.40% of Guru Favorite Stocks ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Guru Favorite Stocks ETF Guru Favorite Stocks Fund (GFGF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US-listed companies that are favored by prominent long-term investors. GFGF was launched on Dec 16, 2021 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

