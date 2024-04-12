Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 313 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 3.1% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 19,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 10,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 20,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $344,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,720,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $344,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,720,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,113 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $69.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.75 and a 200-day moving average of $68.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $61.56 and a 12 month high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Southern’s payout ratio is 77.14%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

