Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,318,000 after purchasing an additional 88,680 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 403,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,680,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 46,715.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 618,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,929,000 after purchasing an additional 617,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:ICVT opened at $78.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.51 and a 200 day moving average of $76.20. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1346 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

