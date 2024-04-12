Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.72 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.60.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $161.89 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.79 and a 200-day moving average of $152.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.39%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

