Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $212,000 Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 16,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $4,030,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of HCA opened at $327.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $86.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.96 and a 52 week high of $335.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.71.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 13.91%.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $203,450.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,491.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $1,305,067.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $203,450.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,840 shares of company stock valued at $4,588,869. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $277.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.47.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

