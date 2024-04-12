Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $247,000 Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,756,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $624,121,000 after purchasing an additional 170,958 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $586,415,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $569,394,000 after buying an additional 39,917 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 104,089.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,961,000 after buying an additional 1,340,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $685.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $680.11 and its 200 day moving average is $561.80. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.15 and a 1 year high of $732.37.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.44%.

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $572.20.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

