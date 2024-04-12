Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 318 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IXUS. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 262.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 28.4% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

IXUS stock opened at $67.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.44. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.04 and a fifty-two week high of $68.31. The firm has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.84.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

