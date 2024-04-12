Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 450 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 194.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 22,006 shares during the period. Baker Chad R purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,365,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 231,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,527,000 after buying an additional 15,951 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,360,000 after buying an additional 1,372,986 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $62.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.88. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $37.55 and a twelve month high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.41) EPS. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 3253.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $1,449,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,084,682.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $152,408.71. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,747.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $1,449,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,084,682.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,410 shares of company stock worth $9,234,677. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

