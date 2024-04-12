Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 4,700 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

EEM opened at $41.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.31. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

