Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 505 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MWA Asset Management acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $2,125,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 7,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,587,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 289.9% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 60,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after acquiring an additional 44,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 284.6% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $149.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.64.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.61.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

