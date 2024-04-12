Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HRMY. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.63.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Price Performance

HRMY opened at $31.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Harmony Biosciences has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $39.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.25. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.73.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $168.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.90 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 22.16%. Harmony Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harmony Biosciences

In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 11,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $383,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Harmony Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 17.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,533,000 after purchasing an additional 42,736 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 18.3% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,533,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter worth $1,408,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter worth $686,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter worth $1,064,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harmony Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.