Hartford Financial Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in Clorox by 2,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (down from $170.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Clorox from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.13.

Clorox Price Performance

Clorox stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,894. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.43. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $178.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 761.92%.

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.