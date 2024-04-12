Hartford Financial Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,312 SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLDM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6,975.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 66,752 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter worth about $217,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 60.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,400 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

GLDM stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,819,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,478. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.34 and a 200 day moving average of $40.43. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $48.21.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

