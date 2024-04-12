Hartford Financial Management Inc. Has $31,000 Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 900,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,304,000 after buying an additional 31,814 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 178.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 78,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 49,972 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,293,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 262,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,401,000 after purchasing an additional 55,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kampmann Melissa S. acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,777,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,590 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $1,633,607.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $2,331,196.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,590 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $1,633,607.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,682 shares of company stock valued at $7,375,853 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,204,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,013,247. The stock has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Fastenal has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $79.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.72.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

