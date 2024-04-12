Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $53.17

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.17 and traded as high as $60.55. Haynes International shares last traded at $60.41, with a volume of 492,469 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Haynes International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Haynes International in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Noble Financial lowered Haynes International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $775.49 million, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.22.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.10). Haynes International had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $147.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Haynes International, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAYN. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Haynes International by 23.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,666,000 after purchasing an additional 113,889 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Haynes International in the first quarter valued at $4,131,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Haynes International in the first quarter valued at $3,889,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Haynes International in the third quarter valued at $1,698,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haynes International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,559,000. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

