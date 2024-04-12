HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $311.47.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $356.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $327.25 on Friday. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $215.96 and a 1 year high of $335.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $319.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.71. The company has a market cap of $86.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.85. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 996.30% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $1,305,067.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total value of $1,185,327.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,993. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $1,305,067.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,840 shares of company stock valued at $4,588,869 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

