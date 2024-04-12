Head-To-Head Contrast: Abcam (OTCMKTS:ABCZF) and AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Abcam (OTCMKTS:ABCZF – Get Free Report) and AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Abcam and AbCellera Biologics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abcam 0 0 0 0 N/A AbCellera Biologics 0 0 7 0 3.00

AbCellera Biologics has a consensus price target of $15.86, indicating a potential upside of 262.04%. Given AbCellera Biologics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AbCellera Biologics is more favorable than Abcam.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abcam N/A N/A N/A C$0.17 130.73 AbCellera Biologics $38.03 million 33.72 -$146.40 million ($0.52) -8.42

This table compares Abcam and AbCellera Biologics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Abcam has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AbCellera Biologics. AbCellera Biologics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Abcam, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Abcam and AbCellera Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abcam N/A N/A N/A AbCellera Biologics -384.99% -12.36% -9.70%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.6% of Abcam shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of AbCellera Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. 32.5% of AbCellera Biologics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. The company's principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools. It serves scientists and researchers in academic institutions and research institutes, as well as in pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and diagnostics companies. The company has operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Japan, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It sells its products online. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom. As of December 6, 2023, Abcam plc operates as a subsidiary of Danaher Corporation.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc. builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company's preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; and a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets, as well as strategic collaboration with Biogen Inc. to discover therapeutic antibodies for neurological conditions. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

