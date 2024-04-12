HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW) Short Interest Down 80.8% in March

HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 80.8% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HeartBeam Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of BEATW stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. HeartBeam has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.25.

Get HeartBeam alerts:

HeartBeam Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

HeartBeam, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing ambulatory electrocardiogram solutions that enable the detection and monitoring of cardiac disease outside a healthcare facility setting. The company develops three-dimensional (3D)-vector electrocardiogram (ECG) platform for heart attack detection.

Receive News & Ratings for HeartBeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeartBeam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.