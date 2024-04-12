HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW) Short Interest Down 80.8% in March

HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 80.8% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
HeartBeam Stock Down 7.2 %
Shares of BEATW stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. HeartBeam has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.25.
HeartBeam Company Profile
