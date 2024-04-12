Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,778,889 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 7,061,948 shares.The stock last traded at $5.87 and had previously closed at $5.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HL. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $4.60 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.68.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average is $4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -39.20 and a beta of 2.20.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $160.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.51 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently -20.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hecla Mining

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 998,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 284,339 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,886 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 23,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,408,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,535,000 after acquiring an additional 279,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Featured Stories

