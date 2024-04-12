Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,921,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 164.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after buying an additional 31,005 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 92.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 13.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,940,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 16.6% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,093,000 after buying an additional 28,210 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ HELE opened at $102.25 on Friday. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $81.14 and a twelve month high of $143.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.41.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 8th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.33. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

