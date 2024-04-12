Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Shares Gap Down to $5.17

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.17, but opened at $5.01. Hesai Group shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 125,816 shares changing hands.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $7.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.55 million, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.75.
Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $79.04 million for the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 25.38%. Equities analysts predict that Hesai Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.
