Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Shares Gap Down to $5.17

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.17, but opened at $5.01. Hesai Group shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 125,816 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $7.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.55 million, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.75.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $79.04 million for the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 25.38%. Equities analysts predict that Hesai Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Hesai Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Hesai Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Hesai Group during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Hesai Group during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Hesai Group during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. 48.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

