Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.45.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HPE. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

HPE stock opened at $17.94 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $20.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,380,000 after buying an additional 1,824,331 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,250 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,039,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,081,000 after purchasing an additional 238,050 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,843,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,553,000 after purchasing an additional 577,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,733,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,151,000 after purchasing an additional 695,038 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

