Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.100-2.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion. Hexcel also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.10-2.30 EPS.

Shares of HXL opened at $63.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.38, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $58.81 and a 12 month high of $79.08.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.01 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.91%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Hexcel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Hexcel from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hexcel from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hexcel from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.57.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $322,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,074.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $322,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,074.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,171,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $625,933,000 after acquiring an additional 112,122 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hexcel by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,846,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $578,707,000 after buying an additional 27,850 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 838.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,810,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $400,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084,592 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,771,000 after acquiring an additional 344,711 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,476,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,301,000 after acquiring an additional 103,891 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

