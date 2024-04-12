Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $26.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HOMB

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

Shares of HOMB opened at $23.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.11. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $25.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average of $23.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $245.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.50 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 10.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is 36.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Donna Townsell sold 22,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $540,041.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 215,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,128,691.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CEO John W. Allison purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.74 per share, with a total value of $454,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,509,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,296,990.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna Townsell sold 22,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $540,041.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 215,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,128,691.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter worth $339,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,340,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,615,000 after buying an additional 590,301 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,106,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,363,000 after buying an additional 203,566 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 583,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,767,000 after buying an additional 243,949 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 76,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.