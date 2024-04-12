Hooked Protocol Self Reported Market Cap Hits $176.82 Million (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Hooked Protocol has a market capitalization of $176.82 million and approximately $13.15 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be bought for about $1.22 or 0.00001736 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hooked Protocol Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 139,254,295.07927233 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.28113533 USD and is down -1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $9,304,856.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hooked Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hooked Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

