Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ HOFT opened at $20.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.96. The stock has a market cap of $223.86 million, a P/E ratio of -27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Hooker Furnishings has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio is presently -122.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOFT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hooker Furnishings by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hooker Furnishings by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hooker Furnishings by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 884,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,762,000 after buying an additional 5,479 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hooker Furnishings by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,588,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 514.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 64,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

