Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.
Shares of NASDAQ HOFT opened at $20.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.96. The stock has a market cap of $223.86 million, a P/E ratio of -27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Hooker Furnishings has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio is presently -122.67%.
Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.
