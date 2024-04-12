Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Shares Gap Down to $146.09

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $146.09, but opened at $141.74. Hovnanian Enterprises shares last traded at $142.67, with a volume of 3,187 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Hovnanian Enterprises Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $873.40 million, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.35.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 58.22%. The company had revenue of $594.20 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 1,000 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $157,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,475 shares in the company, valued at $8,123,784.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hovnanian Enterprises

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 85.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 65,519 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,199,000 after buying an additional 34,810 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $1,435,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,910,000 after buying an additional 29,938 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $1,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

