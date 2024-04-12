HSBC’s (HSBA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

HSBA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.13) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on HSBC from GBX 820 ($10.38) to GBX 800 ($10.13) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HSBC currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 822.94 ($10.42).

HSBC stock opened at GBX 646.70 ($8.19) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £122.55 billion, a PE ratio of 718.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 615.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 617.95. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 558.80 ($7.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 665.60 ($8.42).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 5,333.33%.

In related news, insider Noel Quinn sold 89,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 596 ($7.54), for a total transaction of £533,694.16 ($675,476.72). In other HSBC news, insider Georges Elhedery sold 28,719 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 590 ($7.47), for a total transaction of £169,442.10 ($214,456.52). Also, insider Noel Quinn sold 89,546 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 596 ($7.54), for a total value of £533,694.16 ($675,476.72). Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

